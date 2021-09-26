Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 82,775 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 3.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of VeriSign worth $83,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in VeriSign by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 363,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,291. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $215.94. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

