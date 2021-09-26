Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 42,594 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 209.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,928 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,370,000 after buying an additional 416,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $162.03. 2,299,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

