Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 21.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

