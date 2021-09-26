Ninety One North America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,144 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

