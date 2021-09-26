Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 1,335 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 318.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.05. 1,245,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.