Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168,847 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group accounts for about 10.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 323,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

