Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $609.78. 1,300,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,800. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.80 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

