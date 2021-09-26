Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $3.91 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for about 1.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 422,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,126. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

