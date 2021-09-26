Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 6,856 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.04. 10,102,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,682,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $487.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

