Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120,243 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $596,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.18. 928,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

