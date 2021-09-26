Ninety One UK Ltd Has $343.84 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,327 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.51% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $343,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,782. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

