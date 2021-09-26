Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,432,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 56,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $280,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetApp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 113.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 176.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 788,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,977. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.