Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 10,340 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,801,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $189,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,475. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.