Noked Capital LTD Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Taboola.com accounts for 0.3% of Noked Capital LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,746,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $6,490,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $8,280,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

