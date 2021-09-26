Noked Capital LTD Purchases New Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,680,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,000. Hayward makes up approximately 10.9% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noked Capital LTD owned 0.73% of Hayward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $13,532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $10,128,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $83,059,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

