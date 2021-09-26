Noked Capital LTD Purchases New Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,680,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,000. Hayward makes up approximately 10.9% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noked Capital LTD owned 0.73% of Hayward at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $13,532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $10,128,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $83,059,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hayward stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82.
In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
