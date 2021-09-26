Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,934.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $30.98 or 0.00073168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $11,934.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056660 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126061 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011746 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043097 BTC.
About Non-Fungible Yearn
According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “
Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn
