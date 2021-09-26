Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $43,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

