Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $35.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,428 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,941.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

