Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $399.10 Average PT from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $355.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.25 and its 200 day moving average is $355.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

