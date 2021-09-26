Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $167.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $100.85 and a one year high of $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.