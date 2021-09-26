NuCypher (NU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52.56 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $194.85 million and approximately $52.56 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043170 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,293,093,740 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

