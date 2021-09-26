Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 2,514,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.