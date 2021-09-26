O Dell Group LLC Has $37.72 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

O Dell Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.22. 2,450,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

