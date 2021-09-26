O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of BCE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

