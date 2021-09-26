O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,082 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,548,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,962,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

SBTX stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

