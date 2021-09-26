O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.