O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

