Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 35.3% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $230.85 million and approximately $68.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

