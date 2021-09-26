OAX Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. OAX has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $225,988.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00130940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044037 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

