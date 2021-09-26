Observer Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Observer has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $738,768.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00130606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.