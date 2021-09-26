Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 35.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

