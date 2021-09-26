Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $365.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00007416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00349935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,269 coins and its circulating supply is 562,953 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

