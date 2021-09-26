Oppenheimer Weighs in on Workday, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.75. Workday has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

