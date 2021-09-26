O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $625.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

