O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $625.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $601.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.