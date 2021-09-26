ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORIC. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $23.74 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $933.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

