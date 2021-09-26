Origo Hits Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $2.87 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00130548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.