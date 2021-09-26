Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.62. 119,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,638. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

