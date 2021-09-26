Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust (LON:OTT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust plc (LON:OTT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust plc specializes in start-up and early stage investments. The fund seeks to invest in unlisted companies, with a focus on companies in the science, technology, and engineering sectors. It targets investments in companies located in the United Kingdom, approximately within 60 miles of Oxford.

