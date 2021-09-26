Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF accounts for 2.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 9.28% of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

PAMC stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

