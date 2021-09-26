Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,902,769 shares of company stock worth $140,111,655. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

