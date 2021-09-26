Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.77. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

