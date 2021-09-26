Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $348,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.