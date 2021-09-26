Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $212,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

MU stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.