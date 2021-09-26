Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,318 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $134.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

