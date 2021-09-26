Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 5,978.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Conduent by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,026,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 387,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CNDT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

