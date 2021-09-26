Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 49,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GDEN. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.