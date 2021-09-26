Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

RDY stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

