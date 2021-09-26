Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,959 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $779.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

