Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,584 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Saul Centers worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $43.62 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

